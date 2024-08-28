Adele invites Singapore fan onstage at her concert in Germany

Adele posed for a photo with Hannah at her concert in Munich, Germany, on Aug 23.

A Singapore fan had an unforgettable evening when she attended English singer Adele’s concert in Munich, Germany, on Aug 23.

A video posted on TikTok on Aug 24 was captioned: “Wholesome moment. Adele in Munich night 7”. In it, the female fan was invited onstage after the pop diva spotted someone in the crowd holding up a hand-drawn Singapore flag and paper banners with the words “6,248 miles to see you, Adele” and “Love from Singapore”.

The 36-year-old remarked: “6,248 miles. Come up, my love.”

The figure refers to the distance (10,055km) between Munich and Singapore.

The Hello (2015) hitmaker hugged the fan, who said her name was Hannah.

Adele then asked her who she was with. Hannah pointed to her friend in the crowd, who was identified as Yan and holding a mobile phone and the paper banners.

“Where did you guys come from?” Adele asked, to which Hannah replied: “From Singapore.”

“I’ve never been to Singapore. I really want to go to Singapore,” said Adele, who has yet to perform in Asia.

Hannah told Adele that she and her friend had arrived in Munich a week ago, and were there “just for her”.

She added that they went to Vienna, Austria, and toured the lake on a boat.

“I’m not built for boats. It’s crazy,” Adele said, although she added that she would love to go sightseeing on the lake.

Hannah told Adele that she and her friend would be flying back home the day after attending the concert.

Adele then posed for a photo with Hannah, who said she wanted to “keep looking” at Adele for a while.