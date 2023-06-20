 Argentinian man, 61, killed in skydiving lesson after both parachutes malfunction, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Argentinian man, 61, killed in skydiving lesson after both parachutes malfunction

Argentinian man, 61, killed in skydiving lesson after both parachutes malfunction
Mr Hector Vaccaro (bottom) in a photo posted on his Facebook page in 2022. He fell to his death on June 18 while learning how to skydive.PHOTO: HECTOR VACCARO/FACEBOOK
Isabelle Liew
Jun 20, 2023 09:04 pm

A 61-year-old man fell to his death on Sunday while learning how to skydive in Argentina, after both his parachutes failed to open.

Mr Hector Vaccaro was reportedly on his fourth of seven professional lessons at a skydiving school in Lobos, a city in Buenos Aires, when the mishap occurred.

His daughter told Argentine newspaper La Nacion that he was unable to open the main parachute when he jumped out of the airplane, sending him plummeting to a field near the school.

Although he had a reserve parachute, it “became detached and got entangled in a part of his body”, she said.

Mr Vaccaro’s body was taken to the city of La Plata for an autopsy. The investigation is being overseen by the local prosecutor’s office.

 

Practicando...

Posted by Hector Vaccaro on Saturday, June 3, 2023

A photo posted to his Facebook page on June 4 showed Mr Vaccaro and another man skydiving. The caption read: “Practising.”

Sergio Rico suffered serious injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage
Football

PSG keeper Rico out of coma after riding accident

Related Stories

Man in Malaysia rides against traffic, causing another motorcyclist to fall 30m to his death

Boy, 5, taken to hospital after car crashes into pre-school door

Singaporean dies after motorcycle accident in southern Thailand

The divorced father-of-two also posted a video of him scuba diving in a cave in November 2021, and a photo in August 2020 showed him posing in front of a jet on a seabed.

 
Posted by Hector Vaccaro on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Mr Vaccaro’s daughter recalled skydiving with him in February for her birthday.

“It was like our birthday gift,” she said.

According to La Nacion, Mr Vaccaro worked for state-operated agency Argentine Water and Sanitation, which oversees water and sewage services, for 40 years. He lived in the Villa Devoto district of Buenos Aires.

His colleague Pablo Guglielmo told the newspaper: “He was more than my boss. He was my guide, a friend... It will be hard to return to the office on Wednesday.”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTSARGENTINA

Isabelle Liew

Read articles by Isabelle Liew