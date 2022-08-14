Australian police say man detained over shots fired at Canberra airport

A single shooter has been arrested by the police and there are no immediate reports of injuries.

SYDNEY (AFP, REUTERS) - Australian police said a man was arrested on Sunday (Aug 14) after shots were reportedly fired inside Canberra airport’s main terminal.

“The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained,” police said in a statement. “There have been no reported injuries.”

Videos posted on social media showed police detaining a man inside the airport as travellers looked on.

Media and onlookers also gathered outside the airport following the evacuation.

Several apparent bullet impacts were visible on the glass front of the airport, according to images shown by Australia’s public broadcaster ABC.



“Police were called to the Canberra Airport following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building,” Australian Capital Terroritory police said in a statement.



“Shortly after one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered,” they said, adding that there were no reports of injuries.



After examining the airport’s closed-circuit television images, police said they believed the man had acted alone.

The incident led to delays and cancellations of flights, media reports said.

#Canberra #airport in #lockdown after #shots were fired. #Gunman on the ground. 7NEWS Australia #canberraairport #7NEWS #9News Posted by Melissah Gualtieri-Gatto on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Heavy police presence at #canberraairport as everyone evacuated after gunshots heard in the check-in concourse pic.twitter.com/BJBPK6xa6X — Fran Kelly (@frankelly08) August 14, 2022

Bullet holes at Canberra Airport. Travelers have told us they heard a series of shots fired then ran. @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/xcTJTY8PAd — Chloe Bouras (@ChloeBouras) August 14, 2022