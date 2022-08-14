 Australian police say man detained over shots fired at Canberra airport, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Australian police say man detained over shots fired at Canberra airport

Australian police say man detained over shots fired at Canberra airport
A single shooter has been arrested by the police and there are no immediate reports of injuries.PHOTOS: MELISSAH GUALTIERI-GATTO/FACEBOOK, FRAN KELLY/TWITTER
Aug 14, 2022 02:32 pm

SYDNEY (AFP, REUTERS) - Australian police said a man was arrested on Sunday (Aug 14) after shots were reportedly fired inside Canberra airport’s main terminal. 

“The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained,” police said in a statement. “There have been no reported injuries.”

Videos posted on social media showed police detaining a man inside the airport as travellers looked on.

Media and onlookers also gathered outside the airport following the evacuation.

Several apparent bullet impacts were visible on the glass front of the airport, according to images shown by Australia’s public broadcaster ABC.

“Police were called to the Canberra Airport following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building,” Australian Capital Terroritory police said in a statement.

“Shortly after one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered,” they said, adding that there were no reports of injuries.

After examining the airport’s closed-circuit television images, police said they believed the man had acted alone.

The incident led to delays and cancellations of flights, media reports said.

Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Aug 3 at her home in Southern California.
Movies

Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia

Related Stories

Price of taking 2 McMuffins and a ham croissant to Australia: $2.6k

Man arrested in Australia over cold-case murder of German backpacker

Khaw Boon Wan one of six S'pore Colombo Plan scholars given keys to Newcastle for promoting Aussie city

 

#Canberra #airport in #lockdown after #shots were fired. #Gunman on the ground. 7NEWS Australia #canberraairport #7NEWS #9News

Posted by Melissah Gualtieri-Gatto on Saturday, August 13, 2022
More On This Topic
French police shoot dead man armed with knife at Paris airport
Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales, ban look-alike toys

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

AustraliaSHOOTING - GUN CRIMEAIRPORTSAIRPORT SECURITY