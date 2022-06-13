 Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19

Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last tested positive for Covid-19 in January.PHOTO: EOA-EFE
Jun 13, 2022 11:47 pm

OTTAWA (REUTERS) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday (June 13) he tested positive for Covid-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated.

"I've tested positive for Covid-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted," Mr Trudeau said in a tweet on Monday.

Mr Trudeau last tested positive for Covid-19 in January.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in the US, Canada, Britain, Spain and Portugal.
World

Monkeypox virus reported in Europe, N. America

Related Stories

Former TVB actress Linda Chung reveals she was bullied on set

University of Toronto apologises for giving out ‘hell money’ during Chinese New Year

Winter Olympics: Cancer survivor Max Parrot soars to slopestyle gold

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Canadacovid-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus