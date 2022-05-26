Dad found out his daughter was killed in Texas shooting from her best friend

One of the victims’ father of the Robb Elementary School massacre was told his daughter was dead by the girl’s best friend.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday night, Angel Garza – the father of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza – recounted how he was responding to the school as a med-aide to assist in the mass shooting’s aftermath and saw a little girl “covered in blood head to toe.”

“I thought she was injured, I asked her what was wrong and she said she’s OK,” Garza told Anderson Cooper.

“She was hysterical, saying that they shot her best friend, that they killed her best friend, she’s not breathing and she was trying to call the cops.

“And I asked the little girl the name and she told me, she said Amerie,” said Garza, who started weeping on air.

“She was so sweet… she was the sweetest little girl who did nothing wrong. She listened to her mom and dad, she always brushed her teeth, she was creative, she made things for us, she never got in trouble in school.”

“I just want to know what she did to be a victim,” said Garza, fighting through tears.

Amerie was one of 21 people, including 19 young students senselessly killed by alleged gunman Salvatore Ramos. The school shooting is one of the worst in American history.

Amerie was a big sister to a little brother who asked for her every morning when he’d wake up, Garza said.

“We informed him that his sister is with God and that she will no longer be with us and of course he just cried,” Garza told Cooper when the host asked if his son knew.

The young girl turned 10 two weeks ago, Garza said, and for her birthday she received her first cell phone.

“She’s been wanting a phone for so long and we finally got it for her,” Garza said.

Amerie tried to use that very phone to call the police during the shooting, Garza said on air.

“She was just trying to call authorities and I guess he just shot her. How do you look at this girl and shoot her,” said Garza, holding up a photo of his daughter and calling her his baby.

“I just want people to know that she died trying to save her classmates,” Garza said at the end of the CNN interview. “She just wanted to save everyone.”

