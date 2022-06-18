Delivery rider carrying baby during work touches hearts of Malaysians
Father's Day special
PETALING JAYA (THE STAR) - The determination of a young man who carried along his baby on a motorcycle while trying to make ends meet as a food delivery rider has touched the hearts of Malaysians.
A video of the unnamed man was on Thursday (June 16) posted on Instagram by celebrity preacher Ebit Lew.
"Brother, you are a great man, I can see that you are sincere in taking care of your child," said Facebook user Aminur Fathi.
Another Facebook user, Muhamad Khairi Kassim said the man proved that a loving father would do anything for his family.
"This is a father's love... he's willing to sacrifice whatever it takes to gain a bit of happiness for his family," he said.
Liew, who also posted the video on Facebook, said the father had to borrow his in-laws' motorbike to work as a food delivery rider while his wife was working at a clothing store.
"I felt sad when I saw a video of this brother carrying his child while working as a food delivery rider," Lew said.
"They don't have enough money, he was crying when we met earlier today; I’m happy to be able to meet him.”
Lew bought the man a motorcycle and told him to look for a nanny. He offered to pay the nanny’s monthly fee.
"At the point when we think we are struggling, others might have it worse," he said.
"When he was given a motorbike, we can see his tears and it makes us feel more grateful."
