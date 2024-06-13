Grandparents of murdered autistic boy in M'sia arrested

Previously, Zayn Rayyan’s parents were also arrested by the police, with their remand expiring on June 13.

PETALING JAYA – The grandparents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, an autistic boy from Malaysia who was murdered, have been arrested.

The two grandparents of Zayn Rayyan were detained on June 12 at around 2.30pm by the state police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Selangor Police Chief Commissioner Hussein Omar Khan confirmed.

Previously, Zayn Rayyan’s parents were also arrested by the police, with their remand expiring on June 13. The couple were arrested on May 31 and remanded to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

When speaking to the press, lawyer Mahmud Jumaat, representing the victim’s mother, said the objection was made under Section 26(1) of the Evidence Act due to an application filed by the police. Under Section 26(1) of the Evidence Act 1950, a statement made while in police custody is not admissible in court, unless made in the presence of a Sessions Court judge or magistrate.

He said his client had given a statement before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah on June 12.

On Dec 5, 2023, Zayn Rayyan was reported missing in Damansara Damai. His body was later found near a stream about 200m from his home at Apartment Idaman the next day.

A post-mortem revealed injuries to his neck and body. In the course of the investigation, police forensic teams combed the location where the body was found as well as surrounding areas in Damansara Damai.

A mass DNA screening was also conducted, with 228 samples collected. Witnesses, including those who claimed to have last seen the boy alive, were also brought to the scene to assist investigators.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, who is representing Zayn Rayyan’s father, said the second remand order for the child’s parents, both aged 29, will end today and is unlikely to be extended as they have served the 13-day remand period limit.

“There can only be a charge or release on bail.

“I believe that the investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“They (AGC) will review the papers to see if they will be released on bail or be charged. We will wait for it.

“We need to be patient. Like other Malaysians out there, we want justice for the late Zayn Rayyan. That is why we are all here,” he told reporters at the Magistrate’s Court lobby on June 12. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK