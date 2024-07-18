Indian content creator dies after falling into 90m-deep gorge

Mumbai-based content creator Aanvi Kamdar, 27, has died after falling into a 90m-deep gorge in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, India.

The accredited accountant was making a video at Kumbhe waterfall.

Ms Kamdar runs the travel and lifestyle Instagram account @theglocaljournal, sharing her content with more than 270,000 followers.

She was with seven friends at the location and shooting a reel when she slipped and fell to her death on July 16, Hindustan Times quoted a Mangaon police station official as saying.

It was also the day when she uploaded a list of places to visit, including "Bhandardara: Near Igatpuri, beautiful waterfalls" under Maharashtra.

“As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl had fallen nearly 300-350 feet (91-107 metres). Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” a rescuer told NDTV.

Another member of the rescue party added that rocks kept tumbling down the gorge, making the operation more difficult.

Ms Kamdar was eventually pulled out of the gorge after six hours. She sustained serious injuries and died in hospital.

Indian authorities have urged tourists to be extra-cautious when visiting waterfalls during the monsoon season.