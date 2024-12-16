S'pore diplomat in India posts about ‘tasteless’ chai; cafe founder responds

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong posted on X about his disappointment with a cup of “tasteless” chai at a cafe in Gurugram, India.

In the world of chai aficionados, no complaint goes unanswered.

When Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong shared on social media about his disappointment with a cup of “tasteless” chai at a local cafe, it didn’t take long for the cafe owner to respond, along with scores of tips from netizens offering tastier, cheaper alternatives.

On Dec 14, the veteran diplomat posted on X: “The impossible happened. I just had a cup of tasteless chai in Gurgaon. Rs 169 (S$2.70) with tax.”

He did not name the cafe, but from his photo, the word Chaayos can be seen engraved on his kulhad, the handle-free traditional earthen clay cup.

Chaayos is an established tea chain with over 200 outlets across many cities in India, according to its website.

Mr Wong’s post soon went viral. As at Dec 16, it had been viewed over 760,000 times, with 9,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Many netizens also invited him to try their homemade chai, to which he said: “I humbly thank you all.”

One of the commenters was the founder of Chaayos, Mr Nitin Saluja, who swiftly extended an invitation to Mr Wong to try his chai again.

“In the name of deep India-SG friendship, I invite you for a cup of chai at a Chaayos near you! And as we enjoy our chai, I will share our commitment to get every chai right, including our no questions asked chai replacement policy,” said Mr Saluja.

In response, Mr Wong said: “It is very gracious of you. I was in sector 59 looking at factory land. I Googled best chai near me and found the shop. No shade intended.”

Mr Saluja then quipped that “Google is right”, although it looked like “we messed up with your chai today”. He followed up with his invitation again, saying he looked forward to having chai together with Mr Wong.

Meanwhile, many netizens started the recommendation ball rolling.

X user Soumendu Mukherji suggested Mr Wong try another tea from Chaayos’ menu.

Another user called @midwaythoughts_ said Mr Wong should go for “a taste of real India” instead.

“Chai tastes best from the roadside stalls. You and 16 others could have enjoyed a cuppa each, without taxes, in that amount.”

A roadside vendor preparing tea for customers on his bicycle on a wintry afternoon along a road in New Delhi on Dec 8. PHOTO: AFP

Deepak C said the best chai can be found in Mumbai’s roadside stalls: “I bet you will just fall in love in chai again, and just 8 rupees.”

Many users also invited Mr Wong to their homes for homemade chai, with some listing the ingredients they use.

A Singaporean user, Vijay, reminded Mr Wong that there is also the delightful teh tarik back home.

“Kindly visit Tampines Mart, you are missing teh tarik, sir. Be my guest.”

Concluding the exchange, Mr Wong said on X: “The true beauty of India lies in her people.

“I am overwhelmed by the torrent of invitations to have a cup of the best homemade chai. I humbly thank you all.”