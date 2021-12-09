India's armed forces chief among 13 killed in helicopter crash

NEW DELHI The head of India's armed forces, General Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed yesterday when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed, the air force said.

They were en route from an air force base to a hillside military college in the southern state of Tamil Nadu when the Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter came down near the town of Coonoor.

Local television footage showed rescuers and army personnel carrying bodies up steep slopes from the mangled wreckage. Only one of the 14 people on board survived and is in hospital with injuries.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, (his wife) Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died," the Air Force said in a statement.

Gen Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019.

Mr Modi said he was deeply saddened by Gen Rawat's death.