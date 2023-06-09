Jealous lover fails to kill himself after murdering girlfriend in Malaysia

The man tried to take his life but laid on the wrong track and could only watch as the train passed by him.

PETALING JAYA - A foreign man tried to take his own life by lying on a railway track in Malaysia after murdering his lover.

The man, however, laid on the wrong track and could only watch as the train passed by him.

He was caught by auxiliary police.

Petaling Jaya police chief Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the police were alerted of the incident around 4.50pm on June 3 after the man was caught at an Express Rail Link station near Salak Selatan, a town on the southern tip of Kuala Lumpur.

“The suspect was then handed over to Cheras police. It was during interrogation that he confessed to have killed his lover at a condominium,” he told reporters on Friday.

He said the suspect then led the police to the condominium unit in the suburb of Kelana Jaya, Selangor, where the police found six men and one woman.

“In a room, police found his girlfriend, also a foreigner, laying motionless and covered in blood. We also recovered a knife near the scene.

“Based on our investigations, the suspect and the victim had entered Malaysia on visitor’s passes three months ago,” he said, adding that investigations revealed that the woman was married and had a child back in her homeland.

He said the suspect was believed to have stabbed the woman at least 18 times and slit her throat.

“Further investigations revealed that the motive was jealousy. The suspect believed that his lover was cheating on him and attacked her,” he said, adding that the police have remanded seven men and one woman to assist in the investigation. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK