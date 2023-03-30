 Johor police probing case of man who set stray dog on fire, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Johor police probing case of man who set stray dog on fire

Johor police probing case of man who set stray dog on fire
CCTV footage showed the man attacking the dogs and setting one on fire, at a stairwell next to a veterinary clinic in Skudai, Johor.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM @DR.IMA_VET/INSTAGRAM
Mar 30, 2023 09:57 pm

JOHOR BAHRU – The suspect is seen in viral videos throwing bricks and stones at stray dogs and even setting one of them on fire.

Johor Bahru North acting officer in charge of the police district Superintendent Fariz Ammar Abdullah said a police report with regard to the incident was lodged at 3pm on Monday.

“Videos of the man abusing the dogs have gone viral and the incidents are believed to have taken place near a veterinary clinic in Taman Impian Emas in Skudai here,” he said on Thursday.

Supt Fariz Ammar added that the animal abuse case is being investigated by the Veterinary Services Department under the Animal Welfare Act 2015. The maximum penalty for such offences is a fine of at least RM25,000 (S$7,500) to RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Closed circuit television footage of the man have been making rounds on social media. On March 8, he threw a vase at the dogs that take shelter at a stairwell next to a veterinary clinic.

On March 14, he returned to the same spot and threw bricks and rocks at the two dogs. Later on March 27, he was seen hitting one of the strays with a metal rod before driving away, only to return later to set one of them on fire.

Members of the public have reached out to animal welfare organisations to express concern regarding the welfare of the ponies.
Singapore

Complaints made against operator of pony rides at Ramadan bazaar

Related Stories

‘Doggy yum cha’: Hong Kong hotel rolls out dim sum for dogs

More wild boar carcasses here test positive for African swine fever

Japanese man who spent nearly $20,000 on dog costume gets cage to fulfil canine fantasy

His actions angered netizens, with many condemning him for hurting the animals.

The suspect is believed to be a 19-year-old man. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

 

【网络无记忆 但至少当人们想起这件事情 还可以找到相关的资讯 我们永远铭记于心 马来西亚烧狗事件】 这家人做窗帘日子过得也算可以 就那么容不下一个居无定所的野狗吗？！ 原贴如下： Leow Yee...

Posted by 马来西亚烧狗虐畜事件 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

animalsanimal abusecrime