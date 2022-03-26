Kim Jong Un in Hollywood-style video for missile launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with what state media reported is a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by the official Korean Central News Agency.

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Sporting a shiny leather jacket and slick aviator shades, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has starred in a Hollywood-style video for Pyongyang’s latest missile launch.

Under Mr Kim, North Korea has sought to give its state media a makeover with digital effects, seeking more modern ways to tell its stories.

On Thursday (March 24), North Korea fired a huge intercontinental ballistic missile in a test Mr Kim said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any US military moves.

State television broadcast a video of the launch featuring flashy effects and edits.

International online commentators compared the video to the movie Top Gun or the K-pop hit Gangnam Style.

Mr Kim, wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses and flanked by uniformed military officers, is shown in slow motion walking and pointing as hangar doors slowly open to reveal the massive missile.

The intense soundtrack quickens as the shot switches quickly between Mr Kim and the officers looking at their watches before the North Korean leader takes off his sunglasses and nods sombrely to start the missile moving to its launching position.

A countdown begins from nine. Then one of Mr Kim’s aides screams “Fire!”, before a quick succession of shots shows another soldier waving a flag, and then others gathered in the command trailer screaming as one pushes the launch button.

Flames pour out and the missile flies into the sky.

After the missile disappears, Mr Kim celebrates with his two top aides.

The TV footage of the missile launch sparked memes and remixes online with names such as “Top Kim Jong Un” and “Pyongyang Style”.

Earlier, Mr Kim found viral fame when he rode a white horse up the snowy slopes of North Korea’s most sacred mountain.