Jan 31 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Packing Hermod (Zac Purton) ran away an easy winner on debut in a Class 4 (1,200m) at Happy Valley on June 26, 2024. The Rubick four-year-old will line up in the Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Jan 31.

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Sterling Wongchoy ran a nose second to Country Dancer last second. With Zac Purton taking the reins and a decent draw, he looks poised to break through.

6 Speedy Fortune boasts tactical versatility and the advantage of barrier 1. Racing well since transferring to David Eustace, he is edging closer to another win.

2 Almighty Kick drops to Class 5. His fast-closing fifth last time was promising, though the wide draw may see him settle further back.

7 Flying Romantic dons blinkers for the first time and could improve from a low draw.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Club Ace, now third-up, looks ready to break through after two good runs over 1,000m. Recently trialled in good order, and the rise to 1,200m can bring out his best.

4 Joyful Treasure is trending in the right direction following his second-up third. Barrier 1 is a plus.

6 Savvy Twinkle made a promising debut with a closing fourth and should have taken plenty of improvement from that experience.

5 Master Phoenix continues to improve, and his trial between runs indicates he is in fine form.

Race 3 (1,600m)

9 Lucky Fionn is overdue for a win after three consecutive runner-up finishes. The step-up to a mile is ideal despite the wide draw.

13 Sunday’s Serenade benefits from a mid-draw. Flew home late for second at first shot at the mile last start.

14 Sweet Smile has yet to hit the frame in nine attempts but remains an interesting prospect with Purton aboard from barrier 2.

2 Jumbo Fortune does not win out of turn but has improved under the care of Eustace.

Race 4 (1,800m) THE CENTENARY VASE (G3)

10 Stunning Peach can continue his Derby preparation with a win here after a commendable third-placed finish to Noisy Boy last time. Should strip fitter this time.

2 Happy Together ran second in the Group 3 January Cup over this trip at Happy Valley last time.

6 Ensued resumes since his commendable fourth in the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase. He looks well-placed to figure prominently.

7 La City Blanche also comes out of the January Cup, where he ran on for third from a wide draw. Barrier 1 allows him to map closer.

Race 5 (1,400m)

3 Leslie returned to Class 4 last start, but was ridden for luck at the back and struck traffic in the straight. Barrier 4 allows him to map closer to the speed.

4 Brilliant Express is ready to break through for a win after racing wide last start yet only being beaten by a head on the line.

13 Atomic Beauty will appreciate a soft time up front, and with Purton taking the ride from a low draw, he looks poised to improve.

1 Phoenix Light dropped into Class 4 last start and flashed home late for second. Low barrier sets him up to go one better this time.

Race 6 (1,400m)

5 Young Champion was narrowly beaten by Rubylot last start and looks ready to go one better, especially after trialling impressively between runs.

3 Green N White keeps showing consistency. Barrier 2 and Hugh Bowman ensure a perfect run.

11 Aurora Lady steps into Class 2 and rises to 1,400m for the first time, but can give this a shake.

2 Drombeg Banner is likely to set the pace despite a wide draw. Last-start second to Patch Of Theta provides a solid formline for this.

Race 7 (1,200m)

4 Ka Ying Radiance was a good thing beaten on debut after being held up for most of the home straight, eventually flying into fourth. With barrier 1, he looks well-placed to atone.

7 Yee Cheong Glory has shown promise in his pre-debut trials and, with Purton aboard from barrier 4, he commands respect.

3 Dragon Four Seas aims for back-to-back wins but will need to overcome a wider draw.

8 Invincible Lucky deserves his maiden win after a string of solid efforts, but another wide draw poses challenges.

Race 8 (1,600m) THE HONG KONG CLASSIC MILE

1 Packing Hermod ran fourth from a wide draw under top weight last start, making up late ground to check in 1.5 lengths behind Rubylot. He is well-placed to claim the first leg of the Classic Series.

6 Johannes Brahms was unlucky last start when he bounded out of the gates, lost ground, and was held up from the 400m until the 200m. Remains firmly in the mix.

2 Rubylot enjoyed a perfect run last start when defeating many of his Classic Series rivals, but barrier 10 could prove tricky.

7 Cap Ferrat ran a slashing second to Mickley on debut. He looks capable of taking another step forward here.

Race 9 (1,600m)

13 Legend St Paul’s rises to Class 3 following a maiden victory at the top of Class 4 last time. Barrier 2 suits his on-pace running style.

2 Silvery Breeze has yet another wide barrier to contend with, but will launch his late charge.

3 Embraces has won both starts for the Cody Mo yard. He remains firmly in contention.

12 Prestige Good outperformed market expectations on his local debut with a close-up eighth. Trialled well between runs.

Race 10 (1,200m)

3 Young Superstar will likely lead from barrier 1 and could prove hard to run down if he is left alone. His neck-third to Masterofmyuniverse is a solid form reference.

11 Sunny Da Best regained his form with a strong performance last time, securing his second career win. With a sweet run just off the pace, he will be tough to hold out.

13 Beauty Light faces his toughest test yet as he rises in grade, but looks capable of measuring up.

1 Packing Power was likely in need of the run first-up last time and is expected to improve second-up.

Race 11 (1,400m)

3 Packing Angel is chasing a hat-trick of wins, having thrived since stepping up to 1,400m. Despite barrier 10, his sharp turn of foot makes him hard to beat.

7 Endeared rarely benefits from a good draw but moves into barrier 2, ensuring a cosy run.

4 Tamra Blitz can enjoy a smoother trip from barrier 3 after being trapped deep from wide draws in both prior runs this season.

11 Solid Win appears well-poised to hold his own on the class rise.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club