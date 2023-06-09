Lee Chong Wei teaches Lin Dan to speak Malay in viral video that charms netizens

Lee Chong Wei (left) and Lin Dan were inducted into the Badminton World Federation Hall of Fame on May 26.

Malaysia’s former world No. 1 badminton player Lee Chong Wei taught his former arch rival, Chinese legend Lin Dan, how to speak Malay in a humorous TikTok video that has gone viral.

In a 42-second video uploaded on his TikTok account, Lee asked his 553,600 followers if they ever wondered how Lin sounds when speaking Malay.

The Malaysian badminton champion then began teaching Lin to speak basic phrases such as “Apa khabar?” (How are you?), “Terima kasih” (Thank you), and “Aku cinta kamu” (I love you).

Towards the end of the video, Lin turned the tables on Lee, jokingly saying: “Aku cinta kamu” to the Malaysian, before the two former badminton greats burst into laughter.

The video has garnered 2.2 million views, with many people praising the two for their friendship despite their past rivalry on the badminton court.

Some are impressed by Lin’s eununciation of the Malay phrases.

“Pass,” wrote commentator mizannn, while user5735909062037 noted that Lin sounded Malaysian when he speaks Malay.

Many also said they missed watching Lee and Lin battle it out on the court.

The rivalry between the two from 2004 to 2018 is considered one of the greatest the world has witnessed in badminton.

They met at the All England Championships five times, twice at the World Championships, three times at the Olympics, and twice at the Asian Games. Of these 12 encounters, Lin won 10.

Lee, who spent a total of 348 weeks as world No. 1 but lost six world and Olympic finals, retired in 2019 after a cancer battle.

A year later, Lin, a two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, announced his retirement.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) inducted both players into its Hall of Fame in May.