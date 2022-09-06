Liz Truss is Britain's new Prime Minister after meeting Queen

Ms Liz Truss was formally appointed Britain's new Prime Minister on Sept 6 after meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

LONDON - Ms Liz Truss was formally appointed Britain's new Prime Minister on Tuesday, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, as part of the formal process for her to become the country's leader.

Earlier, the Queen accepted Mr Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minister during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

The meetings happened at Balmoral Castle instead of Buckingham Castle in London as the Queen has suffered from mobility issues.

Ms Truss, 47, is Britain’s fourth prime minister in the six years since it voted to leave the European Union, and only its third female leader, after Mrs Margaret Thatcher and Mrs Theresa May.

Ms Truss, 47, was announced winner of an internal vote of Conservative party members on Monday, after a gruelling contest that began in July.

All eyes will be on her return to the British capital and first address as prime minister, which is expected to take place outside Number 10 Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon - weather permitting.

Heavy rain and storms were forecast, mirroring the gloomy economic situation that Ms Truss and her new senior ministers will have to tackle from day one.

The appointments are due to be finalised before she hosts her first Cabinet meeting and faces questions in Parliament on Wednesday.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to become finance minister, with attorney-general Suella Braverman moved to the tricky brief of home secretary, and Mr James Cleverly to foreign affairs.

If confirmed, it would mean no white men in any of Britain's four main ministerial posts for the first time ever.

Ms Truss is tasked with steering Britain through a looming lengthy recession and an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions of households and businesses.

Her plan to boost the economy through tax cuts while providing tens of billions of pounds to cap energy costs has already badly rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the pound and government bonds.

Recent opinion polls suggest that a sizeable chunk of the British public have no faith in her ability to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

A new poll by YouGov said that only 14 per cent expect Ms Truss to do a better job than her predecessor. - REUTERS