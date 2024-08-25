Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, Amal to reduce flights until Dec

Several recent Malaysia Airlines flights affected by technical issues have raised calls for clear contingency and emergency plans to be put in place.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has announced a temporary reduction of flights for Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal from now until December 2024.

“This is to ensure the long-term reliability of our fleet and robustness of our operations and enhance our ability to ensure our customers on Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal services face minimal disruptions and have the best experience possible flying with us,” said its managing director Izham Ismail in a statement on Aug 24.

“I personally apologise for the disruption to passenger travel plans and the inconvenience this has caused,” he added.

Several recent Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flights affected by technical issues have angered passengers and raised calls for clear contingency and emergency plans to be put in place.

On Aug 22, a MAS flight heading to Medina had to return to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), marking the third such incident for the Malaysian national carrier this week.

According to FlightRadar data, MH152, which departed KLIA at 2.23pm, turned back while flying over the Nicobar Islands in the Andaman Sea.

On the night of Aug 20, MAS flight MH386 was forced to turn back to KLIA due to a cabin pressure issue.

Earlier that day, flight MH128 en route to Kuala Lumpur from Melbourne had to make an emergency stop at Alice Springs in Australia’s Northern Territories.

The series of incidents prompted Malaysians to ask MAG to buck up.

Over on the True Malaysia Airlines Fans Group Facebook page, user Khatijah Khaur referred to a “tidak apa” (lackadaisical) attitude as the crux of the problem.

“Our tidak apa attitude has come back to bite us,” she said. “There is no motivation to be better, to do better. At the end of the day, we have nothing to be proud of,” she said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK