Malaysia GE is boom time for Pahang durian traders

With durians in season now and being sold at reasonable prices, more people are expected to snap up the fruit.

RAUB, Pahang - The upcoming Nov 19 general election has been a boon for durian sellers in the small town of Raub in the state of Pahang as more people have been dropping by to savour its famous Musang King durian, which is in season now.

Durian traders there said that this weekend will see more of the thorny but creamy fruit being snapped up by campaigners, election workers and visitors.

Mr Raja Lee, a durian trader based in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, said durians are in season now, at reasonable prices.

“Durian lovers will certainly make a trip to search for the king of fruits. Those who know or are near wouldn’t mind dropping by Raub, which is not very far from Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

He said the prices of the fruit, divided into categories of AA to A, B and C are now between RM28 (S$8.31) to RM58 per kg.

“People can still enjoy the fruit at a reasonable price,” he said when met while making a bulk purchase in the village of Kampung Sungai Ruan.

Durian supplier and reseller Lew Chee Leong, 34, from Kampung Sungai Klau, said he has received more orders of either whole fruits or pulp of the premium grade Musang King from political parties or election workers since the Nov 5 nomination day.

“Some also ordered other varieties such as D24 and the rare Black Thorn. As election fever catches on, we are certain more will be looking for our durians,” he said.

Mr Lew said the top export-quality Grade AA Musang King is sold at about RM60 per kg in Raub now. “The Grade C fruit is priced around RM30 per kg, which is still okay for farmers.”

He added that the lower grade did not mean inferior quality or taste.

“A fruit is graded high when it’s round and big and has more locules, which means more pulp. Any Grade AA Musang King must have at least four locules,” he said, adding that lower grade durians often have irregular shapes and sizes or part of it has been eaten by insects.

Having hosted many durian lovers who did not mind paying a premium for the heavenly king of fruits, Mr Lew said the season is expected to last until the end of the month or early next month.

His friend, durian trader Leong Bing, 37, said durian prices are still good for farmers, traders and consumers this season.

“People can still enjoy premium durians according to what they can afford. Those who have not tried the fruit should do so before the season ends,” he added.

Having been trading durians since he was 15, Mr Leong said he hopes the new elected reps would assist farmers and defend their rights while developing sustainable agriculture in Raub. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK