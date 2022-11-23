Malaysia’s King to hold special meeting with fellow rulers

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah meeting with members of the media outside the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 21, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian King will be meeting his fellow rulers at a special gathering at the national palace on Thursday.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will be seeking the opinions of the rulers on the impasse in the formation of a federal government, according to a statement issued by the palace.

The meeting will begin at 10.30am and is expected to last at least three hours.

Palace sources said the special meeting would be crucial.

Sultan Abdullah has been trying to put up a unity government comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) but has failed so far.

PH led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim won 82 parliamentary seats and PN led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin won 73 seats. A minimum 112 seats are needed to win control of the 222-strong Parliament.

The rulers are expected to be briefed on the legal procedures due to the hung Parliament. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK