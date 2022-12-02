Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim holds Finance portfolio, Umno's Zahid one of two DPMs

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has unveiled a new Cabinet, in which he will hold the post of Finance Minister while Umno chief Zahid Hamidi becomes Deputy Prime Minister.

The leaner Cabinet comprising 28 ministers was unveiled on Friday, with appointments distributed among the top leaders of parties making up the unity government.

For the first time in Malaysia’s history, two deputy prime ministers were appointed - Zahid, who is facing dozens of graft charges, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Fadillah Yusof, who was a former Works Minister.

Democratic Action Party secretary-general Anthony Loke returned to his transport ministry post, a portfolio he held with the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

The new ministers are to attend a special meeting on Monday.

“The meeting will talk about the way the Cabinet members should manage their respective ministries, on how to work together with civil servants, how to make media announcements and how to not waste government funds,” Datuk Seri Anwar said at an event in Ipoh, according to the Malay Mail.

Mr Anwar last week said his Cabinet appointments should not be seen as a “reward” for politicians who backed him to lead the unity government, which mainly comprises key coalitions Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

He had also promised to reduce the size of his Cabinet compared with that of his predecessors Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Muhyiddin Yassin, who both had bloated Cabinets of more than 30 ministers and nearly 40 deputies.