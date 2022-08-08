M'sian man, who gave vape to baby, says it wasn't working

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR) - The man who went viral on social media recently for giving vape to a baby has already given his statement to the police.

The man, known as Haikal, also said that the vape was not functioning when he gave it to the baby, reported mStar.

He also denied being the baby’s father, as alleged by netizens.

"I, Haikal, would like to explain about the video that went viral recently. We have gone to the police station to correct many statements that were false.

"What is true is that it was my fault for putting the vape in the baby’s mouth. The vape was no longer functioning. The baby often played with it. The police have recorded my statement," he said in a social media post.

Through his Instagram Story, Haikal also said sorry for what happened.

"It can’t be denied, it’s my fault, our fault, and I apologise to all.

"Those who claimed that I’m the baby’s father are mistaken. I’m not the father. As the representative, again we apologise," he said.

On Saturday (Aug 6), a video of a baby being given a vape was uploaded by a woman on her Instagram story, before it made its rounds on social media.

In the video, a man put the vape in the baby’s mouth while being recorded by a woman.

A netizen claimed that the woman was the baby’s aunt while the man was her boyfriend.