70% of vape buyers at JB shop are from S'pore

Sale of and advertisement for vapes are illegal in Singapore. Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, those caught buying, using or possessing vaping products can be fined up to $2,000.

Those convicted of selling, offering for sale, possessing for sale, importing or distributing vapes and their components can face a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months, or both, for the first offence.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, or jail of up to 12 months, or both.

But that does not mean that are no vape users in Singapore.

Vapes are sold openly at very affordable prices just across the Causeway. There are even shops offering as many as 50 different flavours for the vape.

“There are restaurants, gas stations, car washes and money changers in this area. Many Singaporeans also come here to buy e-cigarettes," a vendor running a shop close to the JB checkpoint told Shin Min Daily News, adding that 70 per cent of his customers are from Singapore.

"Singaporeans don't mind the price. As long as they see a suitable one, they will buy it. They don't buy in large quantities. Each purchase is less than RM150 ($45)."

At a mall about 5km from the JB checkpoint, there were at least 20 stalls selling vapes.

One of the sellers there said: "Most of the customers are from Singapore, accounting for more than half of our turnover.

"Most of them speak English when shopping, so I can tell. Local customers rarely come here to buy, they have more choices outside."

Members of the public who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of vapes can contact the HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.