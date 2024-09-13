Neighbours used to call India's Paralympian a monkey

When Deepthi Jeevanji won a medal at the recent Paralympics in Paris, she sent a powerful message against social stigma.

One of only three Indian track medallists at the Games, the 20-year-old from Warangal, Telangana, had a challenging path to success.

She faced hostility from a bunch of superstitious neighbours, who ridiculed her intellectual impairment and suggested she be sent to an orphanage.

Despite these obstacles, nothing broke her spirit. With unwavering support from her parents, Deepthi pursued running and brought glory to her nation.

Deepthi became the first intellectually impaired Indian athlete to win a Paralympic medal – a bronze in the women’s 400m T20 class.

She finished the race in 55.82 seconds, behind Ukraine’s Yulia Shuliar and Turkiye’s Ayser Onder, who crossed the line in 55.16s and 55.23s respectively.

The T20 class is reserved for athletes with intellectual impairments. Deepthi, India’s first-ever athlete in this category, faces cognitive challenges that affect her communication and understanding skills.

She told India Today that she was called “monkey” by her neighbours, who disapproved of her being born on the day of an eclipse.

The young athlete said her parents never paid heed to the mocking from the villagers and stood like a pillar in helping her realise her dreams.

“I was born during an eclipse, so our neighbours kept speaking against me,” she said. “They called me monkey and advised my parents to abandon me or leave me at an orphanage.

“But I ignored all the negativity and focused on my sport. It was my family’s support that helped me overcome these challenges and earn this medal.”

Her parents Jeevanji Yadhagiri and Dhanalaxmi were daily-wage labourers who struggled to make ends meet. They owned half an acre of agricultural land, but financial difficulties forced them to sell it. Deepthi used the prize money from her Asian Para Games win to buy back the land and gift it to her parents.

Mrs Dhanalaxmi told The Indian Express: “She was born during the solar eclipse and her head was very small at birth along with the lips and nose being a bit unusual. Every villager who saw her and some of our relatives would call Deepthi pichi (mental) and kothi (monkey) and tell us to send her to an orphanage. Today, seeing her become the world champion in a far-off country proves that she is indeed a special girl.

“When my husband’s father died, we had to sell the farm to make ends meet. My husband would earn Rs100 ($2) or Rs150 a day so there were days when I had to work to support our family, including Deepthi’s younger sister Amulya. Deepthi was always a calm child and spoke very little. But when the village kids would tease her, she would come home and cry. So I would make her sweet rice or, on some days, chicken and that’s what made her happy.”

Deepthi’s athletic talent was first recognised by her school’s physical education teacher in Warangal. Coach Nagapuri Ramesh, who had previously coached national 100m champion Dutee Chand, saw her potential and encouraged her parents to send her to Hyderabad for training.

Despite initial financial constraints, Ramesh ensured Deepthi received the necessary support, even covering her bus fare to Hyderabad.

Deepthi’s hard work and dedication paid off as she excelled in athletics. She won the gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, setting a new Asian record with a time of 56.69 seconds. She also claimed gold at the 2024 World Championships, setting a world record, which was later broken at the Paralympics.

“Yes, I believe I have sent a message to those detractors. Because of this medal, my family and everyone now looks at me with so much pride,” she said. “I am very happy with this first medal at the Paralympics. My parents are also very proud.”

According to news reports, the Telangana Government has announced a Rs1 crore ($155,000) cash reward and 418 sq m of land in Warangal to Deepthi for her achievements in Paris.