Open-top bus parade on Sept 14 for S'pore Paralympics team

The chorus of popular National Day song Home greeted the 10-member Team Singapore contingent as they arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Sept 10 to a warm welcome from a crowd of 100 consisting mostly of family and friends.

The group, which also included a handful of fans, members of the Purple Parade – a movement to support the inclusion of people with disabilities – and Team Nila supporters sang “This is home truly” from local singer Kit Chan’s song as the athletes walked through the arrival hall shortly after 6.45am.

There were smiles and some tears as the Paralympians returned home to a busy week – they will embark on an open-top bus parade through the heart of the city on Sept 14.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong was first to greet the athletes who competed across six sports during the Aug 28-Sept 8 Games. They earned three medals – two gold and a silver – in their best showing at a Paralympics.

The previous best was at Rio 2016, where the Republic earned two golds and a bronze. In Tokyo three years ago, Singapore clinched two gold medals via swimmer Yip Pin Xiu.

Yip led the way in Paris again as she retained her S2 titles in the 50m and 100m backstroke. This is the third successive Games in which the 32-year-old has been crowned double champion. She is Singapore’s most bemedalled para-athlete, with seven gold medals and a silver medal at the Games.

On Sept 2, Jeralyn Tan won a silver in boccia to become the nation’s fourth Paralympic medallist after swimmers Yip and Theresa Goh, and equestrienne Laurentia Tan.

Tan’s family, which included her parents, grandmother, aunts and uncles, arrived at the airport as early as 5.30am with her favourite Kueh Lapis.

Jeralyn’s father Rayven, 62, said he was elated to welcome his daughter home.

He said: “She has reached the pinnacle of her sport by going to the Paralympics. We are so proud of her and it is very nice to see quite a number of people here to welcome the team back.”

Yip’s brother Alvin, 39, was also at the airport with his wife and two sons, who are five and eight.

Alvin said that Yip’s nephews are especially excited to see their aunt.

He added: “The boys have been following her in this competition and they are very excited to be here today. She is very inspiring. I think the way she has paved the movement for disability sports is something very commendable.”

Members of the public will get their chance to show their appreciation and support for Team Singapore’s para-athletes during the open-top bus parade in four days’ time.

There are four designated cheer points for fans: Chinatown (in front of People’s Park Complex) at 11.50am, Orchard Road (along Orchard Road and Bideford Road junction) at 12.10pm, Serangoon Road (after Tekka Market and towards junction of Buffalo Road) at 12.30pm and Victoria Street (mural wall at 8C Jalan Kledek) at 12.40pm.