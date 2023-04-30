 Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen delight Barcelona restaurant staff, Latest World News - The New Paper
Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen pose for a photo with staff of the Amar restaurant in Barcelona.PHOTO: POL PERELLO VIA REUTERS
Former US president Barack Obama (centre, left) and wife Michelle (centre, right) visit the sights in Barcelona on April 28, 2023.PHOTO: AFP
Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive at Barcelona's MOCO Museum.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
US film director Steven Spielberg leaves his hotel in Barcelona.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
US film director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw leave Barcelona's MOCO Museum.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Apr 30, 2023 10:24 am

MADRID - People in Barcelona had to do a double take on Friday when former US president Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and film maker Steven Spielberg joined the throngs of tourists to visit some of the city’s main sights - albeit with added security.

The trio were in Barcelona to attend a concert by pal Bruce Springsteen at Barcelona’s Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Friday night.

Messrs Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen dined at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel on Thursday.

Staff member Pol Perello uploaded a photo of them posing with wait staff and chefs to Instagram with the comment “the pleasure this job brings you!.”

On Friday, the Obamas and Mr Spielberg took in some of Barcelona’s most famous cultural sights. Stops on the tour were set to include the Sagrada Familia basilica, designed by Antoni Gaudi, and the Picasso museum.

Spanish news outlets showed the former president and first lady walking hand in hand through central Barcelona surrounded by a large group of security guards.

Mr Obama and Mr Springsteen first met on the presidential campaign trail in 2008. In 2021, they hosted a podcast that spawned a book, Renegades: Born In The USA. REUTERS

Barack and Michelle Obama take in the sights of Barcelona. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
 

