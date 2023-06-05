Obsessed with murder, South Korean woman kills tutor 'out of curiosity'

Obsessed with books and TV shows about murder, a 23-year-old woman in South Korea killed and dismembered her tutor “out of curiosity”.

The woman, identified as Jung Yoo-jung, signed up for a mobile application that connects parents with private tutors. She posed as the mother of a ninth-grade student and connected online with another woman in her 20s.

Jung scheduled a session with the English tutor for her supposed daughter at the home of the victim in Busan.

On May 26, Jung appeared at the woman’s home dressed in a school uniform that she obtained online. Once inside, she allegedly stabbed the victim to death with a knife before dismembering her body.

“Jung is short, and with the uniform on, the victim probably mistook her for a middle-school student,” Busan police said, according to The Chosun Ilbo.

Police believe the crime was planned as they found large bin bags and bleach used to conceal the murder.

Jung allegedly placed some of the victim’s body parts in a suitcase and gathered the woman’s phone, wallet and IDs in order to make it seem like “the victim had disappeared”.

She then took a taxi to the Nakdong River to dispose of the bloodied suitcase.

The taxi driver alerted the police about the woman’s suspicious behaviour, leading authorities to find the victim’s body parts by the riverside and in Jung’s home.

Jung was arrested on Wednesday and has since confessed to the crime, admitting that her curiosity to kill was piqued from reading and watching shows about murder.

“Jung was found to have premeditated the crime driven by a desire to kill someone after she became obsessed with murder from TV programs and books,” police said.

Jung, who was living with her family at the time of the alleged murder, is “a loner and a recluse who had been unemployed since graduating from high school five years ago,” police added.