‘Parenting’ stuffed orang utan from Ikea trending among millennials and Gen Zs in China
Many “parents” are emerging on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, but they are neither married nor pregnant.
Instead, they are “adoptive parents” to stuffed orangutans from Swedish furnishing giant Ikea, reported Radii, an independent media outlet founded in 2017 that focuses on Chinese youth culture. It currently has over 49,000 followers on Instagram and over 10,000 on Twitter.
At a glance, the toys, which cost $19.90 each, appear to be cute and cuddly.
“Our (toy) Bob misses his family so we brought him back to the store to take a look,” one post reads.
“His brothers in the store were all adopted, leaving only the ones in a bathtub and a pair of newlyweds in the premises... he was very happy.”
One meme asks: “Who’s going to take care of you when you’re old if you don’t have children?”
“My monkey child,” it answers.
One user, Butter Bun, said that as an adult, she is grateful that the use of the stuffed toy is trending and she can carry it around without getting judged.
“Who said stuffed toys are only for kids? They are so soft and comfortable to hug (and should be for everyone),” her post reads.
