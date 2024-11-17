Handsome Siblings actor Chen Zheyuan visits Singapore

Chen Zheyuan shared photos of himself having a bak kut teh feast, and at places such as Merlion Park and Universal Studios Singapore.

Popular Chinese actor Chen Zheyuan surprised his fans on Nov 14 when he revealed on social media that he had been in Singapore.

Posting photos of himself at places such as Merlion Park and Universal Studios Singapore (USS), Chen wrote: “It’s true that I have gained weight.”

The 28-year-old posted a photo of himself having a bak kut teh feast, and another showing dishes such as fried rice, roast chicken and roast pork.

There were snaps of him in different poses at the Merlion Park. He was also seen at the entrance of USS and walking past the replica of the New York Public Library in the theme park.

The actor had earlier posted on Nov 13 that he had visited Batam in Indonesia.

His post on Nov 14 has been shared more than one million times and received more than 530,000 comments.

Some fans asked where they could bump into him, but it seems that he has since returned to China.

Chen is best known for starring in Chinese dramas such as Handsome Siblings (2020), Our Secret (2021) and Hidden Love (2023). He recently starred in the Chinese fantasy drama Sword And Fairy 4 (2024) and the spy drama Dark Night And Dawn (2024).