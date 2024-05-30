Person 'falls' into running engine of KLM flight in Amsterdam

The KLM flight was leaving for Billund in Denmark on May 29.

A person has died after "falling" into the engine of a KLM plane at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Investigations are ongoing and it has not been determined if the deceased was a passenger or a worker, or if it was a man or a woman.

In the incident that was reported at about 3pm (local time) of May 29, passengers had boarded flight KL1341 bound for Billund in Denmark, according to Belgian news portal HLN.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 2.25pm. The aircraft was taxiing and was about to take off when the incident happened.

“They have been removed from the plane and are being taken care of by Victim Support,” a spokesman for the Dutch military police said of the passengers from flight KL1341.

“They may be able to help us in the investigation.”

Aviation expert Luk De Wilde told VTM News that there is a very small chance that the deceased was a passenger.

“No one is allowed to come near those engines shortly before departure," he said.

"It seems very likely that this was an accident, or perhaps an act of desperation, involving a ground crew member."

The passengers eventually left for Billund in the evening on another aircraft flying with a different crew.