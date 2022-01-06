World

Pregnant woman whose Covid-19 test had expired by hours loses baby while trying to enter Xian hospital

Pregnant woman whose Covid-19 test had expired by hours loses baby while trying to enter Xian hospital
Workers in protective suits at the entrance to a residential compound in Xi'an, China, on Jan 5, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Jan 06, 2022 03:18 pm

BEIJING (reuters) - A pregnant woman lost her baby outside a hospital that denied her entry because of strictly enforced Covid-19 controls in China, causing an outcry online.

Posts about the bleeding woman waiting outside the hospital in the northwestern city of Xian were shared on social media.

Two local health officials were given warnings for not doing their job well due to the incident, state media reported on Thursday (Jan 6). The general manager of the hospital was suspended, and a few other members of the staff removed from their posts.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, was turned away from Gaoxin Hospital on Jan 1 because her Covid-19 test had expired four hours earlier, The Straits Times said in a Bloomberg report quoting a post by someone claiming to be the woman's niece. A video showing what appeared to be a woman bleeding on the sidewalk became a trending topic on a micro-blogging platform.

Xian, more than two weeks into a lockdown, reported 63 local symptomatic infections for Wednesday, up from 35 a day earlier but still much lower than the daily case count seen in the last week of December.

All international flights at the Xian Xianyang International Airport were halted from Wednesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday. Domestic flights were suspended earlier.

The MaskPure AIR+ mask provides proven protection for everyday use, and is available in size M (left) and L (right) sizes.
Singapore

New reusable masks can be collected from Jan 10

Related Stories

Australia suffers record Covid-19 cases, supply chains strained

Tennis: Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says

Tennis: Novak Djokovic refused entry into Australia over vaccine exemption

More cities in central China resorted to tough curbs as new coronavirus infections in Henan province rose sharply, with authorities taking urgent action to contain clusters ahead of the Winter Olympics and the Chinese New Year peak travel season.  Henan reported 64 domestically transmitted local infections with confirmed symptoms for Wednesday, up from just four a day earlier.

China’s national policy of stamping out clusters quickly has taken on extra urgency in the run up to the Winter Games, being hosted by Beijing and nearby Hebei from Feb. 4.

More On This Topic
China's Xi'an vows strict implementation of Covid-19 curbs even as cases decline
Coronavirus: China removes two officials from Xi'an
Related Stories
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

covid-19lockdownChinaHOSPITALScoronavirus