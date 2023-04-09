Seven dead, including two children found ‘hugging each other’, in fire near Manila

The fire destroyed 40 houses in the densely populated Taytay municipality south-east of Manila.

MANILA - Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday evening near the Philippine capital Manila, police said on Sunday.

The fire destroyed 40 houses in the densely populated Taytay municipality south-east of Manila, the police said.

Several families, who lived in one house accessible only via a long, narrow alley, were caught in the flames.

The victims included a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

“They weren’t able to escape. They were trapped,” Taytay’s acting police chief Joel Custodio told AFP.

“They were found hugging each other.”

At least one person was injured by falling debris, the police added.

[Not SB19 Related]

TW⚠️ Fire

Hi guys! There was a fire last night here in Taytay, Rizal and one of my friends and classmate sadly lost her home due to this tragic incident. My friends and I are doing a donation drive to benefit my classmate and some other victims. pic.twitter.com/OJDmettXQA — `🌷|♞ ∞ (@kentin_tunay) April 9, 2023

The fire left at least 60 families homeless. Taytay Mayor Allan De Leon broadcast a video at the scene on Facebook, showing rescue teams working to move people and debris.

It took around two hours to put out the fire, Mr Custodio said, with investigators suspecting faulty wiring in one of the houses as the possible cause. — AFP