Snoop Dogg at the Olympics is a whole vibe

Snoop Dogg has made his mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics and fans are eating it up.

Back in 1992, when Snoop Dogg made it big, nobody thought he would one day steal the show at the Olympics.

The legendary US rapper, who has been a strong supporter of and advocate for a long list of charities and causes, has traded in his mic for a commentator's headset and a front-row seat to all the athletic action as a special correspondent for NBC.

From dropping knowledge on badminton like a true pro to rocking out with Simone Biles' fam, the 52-year-old has been bringing his signature chill vibes to the games and fans around the world are lapping it up.

He's more than just a commentator, though. The Doggfather's been a beacon of positivity, inspiring athletes and fans alike.

He has been turning up at sporting events, ever-present and cheering on Team USA.

Here are some of his top moments at the Games:

Carrying the torch

Sporting shiny golden Skechers trainers, he did his iconic crip walk jig as he carried the torch with a huge smile on his face.

He carried the torch for the penultimate leg of its journey, next to the Stade de France.

Dancing with gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

At the women's gymnastics qualification round on July 28, Snoop turned up wearing a shirt with Simone Biles' face on it.

To the fans' delight, the rapper then dropped it like it's hot with Biles and her teammate Jordan Chiles.

There were huge grins on the athletes' faces as they danced with everyone watching.

Swimming with Michael Phelps

Apart from showing off his weightlifting skills, Snoop also flexed his athleticism in the swimming pool with Olympic gold medal winner Michael Phelps.

After a brief swimming lesson, the two of them swam freestyle.

At the end of their lap, Snoop panted: "Shout out to the Phelps family and to the team that's going to give me some oxygen right now."

Commentating on badminton

Snoop was fully engaged commentating on the badminton match between the US and China.

The rapper spat out beats with his commentary: "As you see, it don't stop 'til the casket drop. They're rockin' and rollin', back and forth."

Spectators who aren't even badminton fans were thoroughly entertained by Snoop as he gave an animated play-by-play.

Taking on the race track

The rapper is used to being top of the charts with his tracks but he decided to try out a track of a different type when he competed against four-time Olympic medallist Ato Bolden and 200m champion Wallace Spearman.

The 200m exhibition race started as a close one between Snoop and Spearman but he eventually came in last.

He didn't let the defeat get him down though.

"34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain't bad," he said.

While the gold medals are shiny and all, Snoop's the real MVP of these Olympics.

He's proved that it's cool to support your crew and to chase your passions.