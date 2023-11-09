 South Korean man killed by industrial robot that identified him as a box, Latest World News - The New Paper
South Korean man killed by industrial robot that identified him as a box

The robotic arm crushed the man's body against a conveyor belt after mistaking him for a box.PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Nov 09, 2023 01:32 am

SEOUL - A man was crushed to death by a robot in South Korea after the machine apparently failed to differentiate him from the boxes of produce it was handling, the Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday.

The man, a robotics company worker in his 40s, was inspecting the robot’s sensor operations at a distribution centre for agricultural produce in South Gyeongsang province.

The industrial robot, which was lifting boxes filled with bell peppers and placing them on a pallet, appeared to have malfunctioned and identified the man as a box, Yonhap reported citing the police.

The robotic arm pushed the man’s upper body down against the conveyor belt, crushing his face and chest. The accident happened at around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

He was transferred to the hospital but died later, the report said.

The police are preparing to launch an investigation into the centre’s on-site safety managers for possible negligence in duties.

In March, a South Korean man in his 50s suffered serious injuries after getting trapped by a robot while working at an automobile parts manufacturing plant. - AFP

