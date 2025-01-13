Fans wait 7 hours in the rain for (G)I-dle’s Minnie at Chagee opening

(G)I-dle’s Minnie made a special appearance at the opening of Chinese tea brand Chagee’s second flagship store at VivoCity on Jan 11.

The incessant rain over the weekend did not deter fans from waiting for up to seven hours to catch a glimpse of K-pop girl group (G)I-dle’s Minnie.

The 27-year-old star made a special appearance at the opening of Chinese tea brand Chagee’s second flagship store at VivoCity on Jan 11.

Some of Neverland, the fandom of (G)I-dle, arrived at the shopping mall as early as 4am, even though the Thai singer arrived only at 11am.

Fans donned raincoats or used umbrellas, with queues stretching to the second and third floors of VivoCity.

Minnie, whose real name is Nicha Yontararak, greeted them soon after going on stage.

She disclosed that her favourite Singapore food is bak kut teh and that she also likes laksa, kaya toast and chilli crab, the “favourite food” of many South Korean celebrities, Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported on Jan 12.

Minnie also tried three of Chagee’s iconic drinks - Jasmine Green Milk Tea, Peach Oolong Milk Tea and Da Hong Pao Milk Tea - and revealed her favourite is Da Hong Pao.

Three fans were also invited on stage to perform (G)I-dle’s hit 2023 song Queencard during the Dance Challenge segment of the event. Minnie picked a winner, who received a Minnie standee, exclusive signed merchandise and a photo opportunity with her.

Minnie was last in town in October 2023 when (G)I-dle - which also comprise Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua - performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of their I Am Free-ty World Tour.

She is scheduled to release her first mini-album, Her, on Jan 21.