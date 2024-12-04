Student in Malaysia breaks tailbone in a prank gone wrong

An example of a chair-pulling prank for illustration purposes only.

A Form 1 student in Malaysia fractured her pelvis on Nov 17 when her chair was intentionally moved by a classmate when she was about to sit.

The 13-year-old girl complained of pain after school and her family rushed her to Nora Ismail Hospital in the evening when the pain worsened, reported The New Straits Times.

Medical scans revealed that the girl, who studies at a school in Batu Pahat, had suffered a broken tailbone.

Her family filed a police report on Nov 19.

The girl's 20-year-old sister Shahirah Shah claimed the school teachers made no effort to inform her family or seek medical help.

“The teacher’s indifference was shocking. The principal wasn’t notified right away and the teacher who knew of the incident apparently did nothing to assist.”

Ms Shahirah also shared that her family’s request to have her sister's classes moved to the ground floor of the school was rejected.

She claimed that the teacher trivialised the doctor’s report, claiming that her own child, who is a doctor, would not consider the injury serious.

Ms Shahirah called on education authorities to prioritise the safety of students and address the negligence by school staff.

This is not the first time a chair-pulling prank has hurt students in Malaysia.

On Oct 19, 2023, a child with cerebral palsy suffered serious spinal injuries and became bedridden after a friend pulled her chair away.

The mother of the child shared online that her daughter consequentially suffered a fracture in her tailbone, slipped discs and bruising on her bones.

On Feb 22, 2023, Puteri Rafasya was about to sit on a chair during a rehearsal when her peer pulled the chair away.

Puteri fell and landed on the metal legs of a tripod, suffering a fractured hip bone and numbness in her lower limbs due to a malfunctioned nervous system.

She has since recovered from the ordeal and is now able to walk.