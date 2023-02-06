Subang airport to be revamped to be premium city airport

Subang airport currently serves as the base for SKS Airways, Firefly and Batik Air Malaysia commercial turboprop services.

PETALING JAYA - Subang airport will undergo a major transformation to turn it into a premium city airport and aviation hub as part of the new Subang Airport Rejuvenation Plan (SARP), said Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke.

He said the SARP will focus on seven major components which includes the introduction of commercial jet passenger flights for general aviation, business aviation, urban air mobility and regional commercial flight operations.

“The airport will also be developed into a hub for the aerospace industry; maintenance, repair and overhaul operations; and research and development,” Mr Loke told the Malaysian media on Monday.

He added that airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) had been given two months to develop an actual working business plan for the SARP and that the final cost of the rejuvenation plan would be announced later.

“MAHB will engage with its stakeholders and industry players to develop a comprehensive redevelopment plan.

“The end goal would be to turn Subang airport into a regional aviation hub with a maximum capacity of 8 million passengers annually,” he said, adding that the move will create thousands of high-value jobs in Malaysia.

The SARP had been proposed by MAHB and presented to Cabinet last Tuesday where it was approved after a series of deliberations, according to Mr Loke.

Subang airport, also known as the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, currently serves as the base for SKS Airways, Firefly and Batik Air Malaysia commercial turboprop services.

Cargo airline Raya Airways is the only other airline operating non-passenger, non-turboprop aircraft at Subang Airport’s Terminal 2. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK