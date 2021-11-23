Suspect in Wisconsin Christmas parade carnage was out on bail from previous case

Police in Waukesha say they do not know what caused Darrell Brooks (right), to drive into the crowd, on Nov 22, 2021.

The man accused of deliberately driving his car into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, killing five people and injuring dozens, was out on bail from a domestic abuse case and was suspected in another violent altercation earlier that day, officials said on Monday (Nov 22).

The suspect, Darrell Brooks, 39, was arrested near the scene of Sunday’s vehicular attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and faces five counts of first-degree homicide, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said.

In addition to the five people killed – ranging in age from 52 to 81 – 48 were injured, including six children who remained hospitalised in critical condition on Monday, authorities said.

Among the victims were members of a parade group calling themselves the "Dancing Grannies," according to a statement posted on Facebook on Monday.

Mr Thompson said the motive for the attack was still a mystery but that it was clear the suspect had acted intentionally.

"He drove right through the barricades and the officers," Mr Thompson told a briefing, adding authorities had ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said the suspect acted alone.

Police were not pursuing Brooks when he plowed into the parade, but one officer fired shots to try to stop the sport utility vehicle, the police chief said.

"Minutes after the incident occurred, I responded to the scene," Mr Thompson said. "And what I saw out of chaos and tragedy was heroes - first responders in the community coming together and working together on triaging victims."

The FBI was assisting local police in their investigation.

Brooks has a criminal history and was last released from custody on Nov 11 after posting US$1,000 (S$1,364) cash bond, an amount the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said was "inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges" against him.

Brooks had been charged on Nov 5 with obstructing an officer, battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping in a domestic abuse case, prosecutors and state court records show.

Police identified the five dead as Ms Virginia Sorenson, 79; Ms LeAnna Owen, 71; Ms Tamara Durand, 52; Ms Jane Kulich, 52; and Mr Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

On Monday morning, a pink hat, a lone shoe and candy lay strewn across the main thoroughfare in Waukesha.

Dozens of orange evidence circles were painted on the street and most shops were closed in the city’s downtown district.

A woman tied a bouquet of flowers to a street post as police officers blocked intersections along the main road.

"It was terrifying," said Waukesha resident Brian Hoffman, 33, who was present as the vehicle rammed through parade attendees. "I saw children who were ran over... I am still totally shocked."

The Children's Wisconsin hospital officials said at a briefing they treated 18 children, including six who remained in critical condition and three in serious condition on Monday. The rest were in fair condition or released. The hospital made no mention of any fatalities.

A message posted on Monday by the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies Facebook page paid tribute to those who lost their lives as "the glue... (that) held us together."

Schools will remain closed on Monday and additional counsellors will be available for students, the district superintendent of schools said.

Waukesha authorities said a fund for the affected families had been set up.