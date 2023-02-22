 Teacher stabbed to death by teen, 16, in south-west France, Latest World News - The New Paper
Teacher stabbed to death by teen, 16, in south-west France

Saint-Thomas d’Aquin middle school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, south-western France, where a teacher died after being stabbed by a student, on Feb 22.PHOTO: AFP
Feb 22, 2023 09:13 pm

PARIS - A teacher has been stabbed to death by a student at a high school in the town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, in south-west France, government officials said on Wednesday.

Students fled in panic after the stabbing, local newspaper Sud Ouest said. The teacher was 50 years old, it said, and the stabbing took place in a Roman Catholic school.

Police arrested the student, who told officers he was possessed and heard voices that instructed him to attack the teacher, according to local media including BFM TV.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran said the attacker was 16 years old.

“My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils. I will be going to the site straight away,” said Education Minister Pap Ndiaye. - REUTERS

