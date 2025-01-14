M'sian hit by S'pore car on Causeway, hospitalised with serious injuries

The aftermath of the accident on the Causeway on Jan 12.

A Malaysian man crossing the Causeway on foot on Jan 12 has been hospitalised with serious injuries after he was hit by a Singapore-registered car, said Malaysian police on Jan 13.

The Singaporean driver lost control of his vehicle in the rain, causing the car to skid and crash into a road divider before hitting the pedestrian, said Johor Bahru Southern District police chief Raub Selamat.

The incident occurred at 5.38pm on Jan 12, with the Malaysian man surnamed Tan walking back to Johor Bahru from Singapore.

A bird’s-eye view video of the incident that was posted online shows a light-coloured vehicle moving towards Malaysia on the Causeway and then skidding before its side hit a person wearing black.

Others also shared online photos of the man visibly wounded and lying on the road before he was taken away by an ambulance.

According to Assistant Commissioner Raub, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment at Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru.

He added that another person in the car, also a Singaporean, suffered an injury to his left arm. Both Singaporeans are in their 20s. The driver is assisting with investigations.

Another video shared by a motorist crossing the Causeway at around 6.30pm on Jan 12 captured the light-coloured car with its front bumper damaged and two men – one with his arm in a sling – standing beside it.

Singapore is currently in the wet phase of a monsoon surge that brings prolonged rain, and the Malaysian Meteorological Department last week also issued alerts for dangerous levels of continuous torrential rain in Johor.

The case is being investigated as a failure to exercise due control of the vehicle, AC Raub said, advising motorists to be cautious while driving during bad weather.

He appealed for witnesses to contact the Johor Bahru Southern District headquarters on +607-218-2222.