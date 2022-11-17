Toddler starves to death in New York apartment after father dies of heart attack

A two-year-old boy starved to death in a New York apartment after his father had died of natural causes earlier this year.

The bodies of David Conde Jr., 2, and David Conde Sr., 59, were found in their home in Geneva, upstate New York, on February 15.

They were last seen alive on Jan 22, NBC News reported.

Investigators said there was no obvious cause of death or visible signs of trauma on either person, according to The Post-Standard.

Ontario County Sheriff's Office deputies said on Monday that Conde Sr. had died first as a result of cardiovascular disease, and his son died of starvation sometime after that.

"It is believed Mr. Conde passed away first and the child was not able to obtain nourishment after his father passed," deputies said.

Police first arrived at the home to carry out a welfare check after the father and son had not been seen in about a week.

Both bodies were reportedly found together in the bedroom.

According to David, Jr.'s obituary, he was born with a medical condition and had just "recently learned to walk, following many surgeries and months of casts and rehabilitation."