Trending in China: karaoke to lose weight

Here is a piece of good news for those who are already struggling with their weight-loss resolutions.

Women in China are claiming that hours of singing karaoke can burn enough calories to contribute to weight loss, in a trend sweeping across Weibo and other Chinese social media platforms.

A netizen claimed she burnt 450 calories in a 90-minute karaoke session, proving her claim with a reading on her Fitbit. She did not elaborate if she was in a one-woman mosh throughout the 90 minutes.

Another claimed she burnt over 700 calories from a three-hour karaoke session.

According to various health and music websites, you can burn about 100 calories if you were to sing while sitting down, and about 140 calories if standing up.

On average, to lose 1kg, a person would need to burn about 7,700 calories.

The American Council on Exercise said a person can burn up to 200 calories by dancing the Gangnam Style for 30 minutes.

Although the claims by netizens are questionable, karaoke still helps you burn calories and de-stress at the same time.

However, for a (hopefully) effective weight-loss session, we suggest you pick up-tempo songs and preferably those with energetic dance moves. Go alone – you cannot afford to be out of action