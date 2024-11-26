UOL Group apologises for event attendees with blackface make-up

A local real estate group issued an apology after a group of attendees at its recent dinner and dance event were seen donning blackface make-up and Afro wigs.

A photo of eight of the attendees posing in front of an event backdrop was posted on video-sharing platform TikTok on Nov 24.

The clip had garnered more than 25,000 views as at 6.30pm on Nov 25, and the photo was later shared on social media platform X.

Another photo posted on X shows them standing on stage during an event titled UOL & PPHG Annual Dinner & Dance x Remixed Party 2024. PPHG stands for Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a UOL Group spokesperson said the company is aware of the incident.

“We sincerely apologise for any offence caused,” the spokesperson added, without responding to questions about whether the attendees are UOL or PPHG employees and whether any action has been taken against them.

A search by ST found that the event was held on Nov 14. Its theme was “The Rhythm of the Night”.

Netizens criticised the attendees’ blackface make-up, with some saying they should be held accountable.

In July, a Raffles Institution student wore a mask with the face of a dark-skinned man while posing as a food delivery rider on Racial Harmony Day.

He was counselled and disciplined by the school after a photo of his inappropriate dressing went viral.