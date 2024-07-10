Wife of Malaysia funnyman Harith Iskander files for divorce

Harith Iskander and Dr Jezamine Lim with their children Zander Xayne, Alessandra Jayne and Zydane Zayne.

Dr Jezamine Lim, 41, has filed for divorce from Malaysian actor and comedian Harith Iskander, 58.

The couple got married in 2010 and have three children – 14-year-old Zander Xayne, 11-year-old Alessandra Jayne and nine-year-old Zydane Zayne.

“Yes, I have filed for divorce. I don’t recall the exact date of the application, but it was approximately a month ago,” Dr Lim told Malay Mail.

When asked about the cause, Dr Jezamine said she was not ready to talk about it yet.

"I have no comment. Maybe I will talk about it later," she said to New Straits Times.

Harith, on the other hand, told mStar: “I don’t have any comment for the moment. Maybe I will reveal more later on.”

Dr Lim, who has a PhD in stem cells and tissue engineering, is CEO and founder of Cell Biopetics Resources and founder of Hope Branch and Hope Autism Care Center.

Harith is touted as Malaysia's godfather of stand-up comedy. He won Asia's Best Stand-Up Comedian Award 2014 and the Funniest Person In The World competition in 2016.