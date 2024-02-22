Woman in India dies after husband insists on home birth

Police in India have arrested a man after his pregnant wife who was denied proper medical care during childbirth died, local media reported.

According to The Indian Express, the incident took place in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the southern state of Kerala, on Feb 20.

The police said the man, who was identified only as Nayas, was arrested for murder.

The man refused medical care for Ms Shemeera Beevi, 36, as he claimed that “home birth was possible with the help of YouTube videos”, reported The Indian Express.

Ms Shemeera was his second wife and already had three children through caesarean sections, reported India Today.

The childbirth was allegedly attempted using acupuncture, as Nayas had insisted on his wife giving birth at home with the help of his first wife.

But when Ms Shemeera went into a coma, Nayas rushed her and their newborn baby to a private hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

“The incident is shocking and an act of murder. It should not have happened in Kerala,” said Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.