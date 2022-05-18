 SEA Games: Silver for Shanti Pereira in women's 100m, Latest Athletics News - The New Paper
SEA Games: Silver for Shanti Pereira in women's 100m

Shanti Pereira claimed the silver in 11.62sec. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Sazali Abdul Aziz
Sports Correspondent
May 18, 2022 07:58 pm

HANOI - Singapore's top woman sprinter Shanti Pereira claimed the silver in the women's 100m at the SEA Games in 11.62sec on Wednesday (May 18).

The 25-year-old finished behind Kayla Richardson of the Philippines (11.60sec) and ahead of Thai Supanich Poolkerd (11.66sec) for her first silver in the event at the biennial Games, having won three consecutive bronze medals.

Eng Chiew Guay's win at the 1973 Games on home soil remains the Republic's only triumph in the event.

Last Saturday, Pereira recaptured the 200m gold seven years after she won her first after running a spectacular race.

