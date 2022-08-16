250 teams set for JSSL S'pore Professional Academy 7s tournament in Sept

The tournament will be held from Sept 2-4 at Our Tampines Hub, The Arena (Woodleigh) and The Cage at Turf City.

The JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s, one of the biggest youth football tournaments in Asia, returns this year after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

It will be held from Sept 2-4 across three locations here - Our Tampines Hub, The Arena (Woodleigh) and The Cage at Turf City.

Six elite teams with Under-16 players will compete in the pros category. They are Tottenham Hotspur, Valencia, JSSL, Melbourne City, Bangkok United and Johor Darul Ta'zim.

A total of 250 teams across 12 countries have signed up for the competition which features 11 categories for boys aged six to 16, and four for girls aged 10, 12, 14 and 16.