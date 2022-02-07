Ajax director Overmars quits over 'inappropriate messages' to female staff

Marc Overmars said in a statement he was ashamed and his behaviour had been "unacceptable".

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Ajax Amsterdam director of football affairs Marc Overmars has left his role with immediate effect over a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues, the Dutch club said late on Sunday (Feb 6).

Overmars, 48, said in a statement he was ashamed and his behaviour had been "unacceptable".

"Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour and how this has come across to others," Overmars said.

"Unfortunately, I didn't realise that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days.

"I apologise. Certainly for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable.

"I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax."

Former Netherlands, Arsenal and Barcelona winger Overmars played for Ajax from 1992 to 1997 and became the director in 2012. He was recently re-appointed for a new term until mid-2026.

Overmars is broadly seen as the architect of Ajax's recent string of successes, as he raised salaries at the club significantly and managed to bring in Premier League players such as Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller.

Ajax reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019, two years after losing the Europa League final against Manchester United, and are in the knockout phase of the tournament again this year - facing Benfica later this month.

Overmars' decision comes amid a public debate in the Netherlands about the treatment of women in the workplace. Weeks of allegations of harassment and abuse of power on the set of the hit talent show "The Voice" prompted an outpouring of disgust.

Ajax chief executive officer Edwin van der Sar said the situation was "appalling".

"A safe sport and working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future," he said.

Ajax are top of Eredivisie on 51 points after 21 matches.