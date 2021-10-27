Chance for City’s youngsters to grab Pep’s attention

The rise of Manchester City's versatile attacker Phil Foden has helped to shine the spotlight on City's academy players, who will be given another chance to impress in the League Cup fourth-round tie against West Ham United.

City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that he might field a more experienced line-up against top-tier opposition, but there will still be some youngsters involved at the London Stadium tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

FOURTH ROUND WEST HAM MANCHESTER CITY

"Some of them but less than against Wycombe because in that moment we had injured players," said Guardiola, referring to the 6-1 win over third-tier Wycombe Wanderers last month, when six teenagers made their first-team debuts for City.

During the third-round clash, attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, 19, grabbed his first senior goal for the club, before coming on as a substitute to score in City's 5-1 Champions League win against hosts Club Brugge last week.

Former City striker Paul Dickov told the club's website that Palmer is a "supernatural talent", likening him to Foden.

"Cole is at a stage where Phil was two or three years ago, he's getting game time but isn't always in the squad," he said.