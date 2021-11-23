Conte 'corrects' Spurs’ 1st-half flaws in comeback win

Antonio Conte's renowned inspirational qualities were in evidence as he fired up Tottenham Hotspur for a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The former Juventus and Chelsea boss vented his anger from the technical area several times during the first half as his lacklustre team were outdone by an injury-hit Leeds.

Boos rang out at half-time with Leeds ahead through Daniel James' close-range effort. But at the break, Conte galvanised his players for a vastly improved second half in which goals by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon earned Tottenham the points to move them up to seventh.

"In the first half, we struggled. Physically, tactically and in our intensity, we struggled," Conte said. "I think in the second half, we changed things and we wanted to play with the same intensity as Leeds.

"We won the game, we deserved to win. We played attractive football and the crowd was with us.