EPL’s German managers hail Rangnick's Old Trafford arrival

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl believes Manchester United's new interim boss Ralf Rangnick can have a massive impact in his short six-month tenure in the dugout.

United named Rangnick, 63, as interim manager until the end of the season, after they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this month with the club eighth in the standings. He will then continue in a consultancy role for two more years.

"I know him well. We had two successful years at RB Leipzig. He was a sporting director and I took over (as coach) after he promoted the team in the Bundesliga," Hasenhuettl told reporters ahead of Thursday morning's (Singapore time) English Premier League clash against Leicester City.

"I know how he is and how he works, he's a hard worker. He needs a very good team around him and then he will turn every stone around there, for sure, because he doesn't want any weakness in any part of his club.

"Half a year isn't so long to turn things around, to be honest. But especially in the beginning, he'll have a big impact at the club. I messaged to congratulate him, it's been his dream to be in the Premier League and now it's becoming real."

His comments come following similar glowing reviews from Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, both of whom Rangnick once mentored.

Klopp last week said: "Unfortunately a good coach is coming to... Manchester United.

"Ralf is obviously a really experienced manager. He most famously built two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig.

"He did a lot of different jobs in football but always his first concern was being a coach and a manager. That's what his best skill is.

ORGANISED

"United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that, and that's obviously not good news for other teams."

Tuchel, whose Blues drew 1-1 with United yesterday morning, insisted Rangnick's imprint has yet to be felt at United, despite ex-Red Devils captain Gary Neville suggesting how his former team lined up, and the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI, had Rangnick's fingerprints all over it.

On United's new man, Tuchel noted: "He helped me a lot because he was my coach. And then he was one of the main figures to convince me to try coaching...

"He was very early a leader in bringing zonal marking and pressing and the line of a back four into German football and still being aggressive.

"He was one of the pioneers to introduce a 4-4-2 and high pressing. So tactically, for sure, he is an elite manager with Pep Guardiola and Juergen Klopp and Antonio Conte."

Rangnick will arrive at Old Trafford from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development, becoming just the sixth German to manage in the EPL.

His appointment is subject to work visa requirements, and should he receive clearance, he will take over from Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge for two games since Solskjaer was dismissed.

Under the Englishman, United beat Villarreal 2-0 away to seal passage into the Champions League last 16, before holding EPL leaders Chelsea to a draw.

United football director John Murtough said Rangnick was the club's "No. 1 candidate".